Hungarian language classes return to Omagh

A SERIES of weekly classes to help Hungarian children learn their native language will commence in Omagh soon.

The Hungarian Saturday School, which has been set up by the Omagh Ethnic Communities Support Group and funded by the Halifax Foundation, returns for a second year on September 16.

The initiative is tasked with promoting, conserving and handing on the Hungarian language and traditions to the younger generation.

Nick Cassidy, manager at Omagh Ethnic Communities Support Group, said the Saturday School has been expanded due to demand.

“There are approximately 1,000 Hungarian people living in the old Omagh council area, so there is a huge for the classes within the community. The large population of Hungarian families are keen to keep their culture alive and pass it on to their children.”

The programme, which will run for 20 weeks, is co-ordinated by two native Hungarians, Tunde Tasine and Eva Galambos.

The Saturday School sessions are for children aged between 3-12.T hey will be divided into a kindergarten group and an older school group, taking place from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

If you wish to get enrolled in the free class, contact Omagh Ethnic Communities Support Group on 028 8224 9750, and fill in an application form as soon as possible.