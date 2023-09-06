Omagh school celebrates 50 years as pupils return to the classroom

THERE was an extra-special welcome for pupils at one Omagh primary school on Friday as young people across Tyrone returned to the classroom after the summer holidays.

Balloon arches, decorated in the school colours, were positioned at the three entrance points to St Conor’s for the children to walk through on their way to class to mark the beginning of the school’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Back in September 1973, St Conor’s, which replaced the old Culmore School on the Tamlaght Road, had seven teachers and just over 200 pupils.

Now, 50 years later, there are 17 teachers, a large number of support staff and some 450 pupils attending the school, which now includes a Nursery Unit, Sure Start and wraparound care facilities on site.

St Conor’s principal, Katrina McGettigan, who has been in post since September 2007, said, “The growth and success of the school is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our skilled staff, past staff and principals, governors, clergy (past and present) and the strong partnership that we have with our parents and families.

“At St Conor’s we are immensely proud of our pupils – past and present – and all they have achieved.

“They are at the centre of everything we do and we look forward to their continued success.

“I consider myself privileged to be leading such a wonderful school and I’m looking forward to celebrating 50 years of excellence.”

To mark the 50th anniversary, the school community is planning several events to bring people together to celebrate all that they value about St Conor’s over the past 50 years. These will include a special celebratory Mass, a commemorative book launch and invitation to visit the school to view memorabilia, a school show and fun day.

For the pupils at St Conor’s PS, Friday morning was a memorable occasion, as it was for many youngsters who were starting off on their own school journey across the county.