THE Omagh branch of Craft Training hosted an open day aimed at school leavers aged 16-to-18.

The event last Wednesday was a resounding success, attracting numerous young individuals eager to explore vocational opportunities.

The day was filled with live demonstrations in various vocational areas.

Attendees also had the chance to witness and engage in hands-on activities in joinery, painting and decorating, childcare, retail, animal care and more.

These interactive sessions provided valuable insights and practical experiences, helping participants discover their passions and potential career paths.

Special guest, Sarah Jane Murray from Vocus Vit Sustainable Activewear for Women, added an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Her presence was highly-anticipated, and she inspired many with her journey in sustainable fashion.

Sarah Jane’s engagement with the attendees highlighted the importance of sustainable practices in all fields, including vocational trades.

The open day was designed to offer young people a glimpse into various trades and professions, encouraging them to consider vocational training as a viable and rewarding career option.

Organisers ensured a welcoming and informative atmosphere, with experts available to answer questions and provide guidance.

Overall, the open day was a significant step in promoting vocational education and supporting school leavers in their transition to the workforce.

The event successfully- highlighted the importance of practical skills and the diverse opportunities within vocational careers.