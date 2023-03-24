St Catherine’s Learning Centre hosts official opening ceremony

EDUCATORS and parents alike were in attendance at St Catherine’s Primary School recently to celebrate the official opening of the school’s new Learning Centre.

The facility, which has been in existence since September of 2021, is designed to help youngsters from primary one to four who require a more dedicated way of learning, providing the tools to deliver that learning on a more focused basis.

Principals from other schools in the area, community workers, members of the local clergy, local political representatives and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy came along to see exactly what the centre was about and learn about the type of learning which can be achieved through the the centre.

Principal of St Catherine’s Bridget Wilders explained, “The opening ceremony for the centre was a fabulous success and very well-attended. It gave us the opportunity to celebrate what can be achieved as well as celebrate the success of the team behind the centre and the parents whose children attend. It was also to raise awareness that the type of learning given at the centre is required, not just in Strabane but in other areas.”

Mrs Wilders continued, “The aim of the centre is to provide a more focused way of learning than the mainstream, tailoring methods to the individual needs of the child as a means of ensuring that they get the best possible education. Educational needs have changed because society has changed so education must also change in order to meet that. So we have to look at different ways and environments which can help to attain the best education for our children.

“For some children, sitting in a class of 30 isn’t the best way for them to learn. We currently have a core class of eight in the Learning Centre, comprising of children from schools all over Strabane, and a core group of assistants and teachers to deliver learning in a way that is comfortable for the child, individualised to their needs. There are children who, due to the challenges they face, need this and we are able to provide it.”

Concluding, Mrs Wilders said that she would like to see more of these centres available in the town, in both primary and secondary settings.

“I am certainly not saying that every school needs this type of learning centre at their schools, but there needs to be more to help cater for children who need them,” she said. “Principals and political representatives who were there on the day were very impressed with what they saw and I would hope that would inspire more of such facilities in the area.”