‘Strule Campus turning into another A5 saga’

EXTREME disappointment has been voiced by members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council at the latest delay to the Strule Shared Education Campus project, with an estimated completion date now pushed back to 2027.

The regeneration and community committee meeting was informed that, while the works contract had gone out for tender, only one offer was received which “exceeds the budget by some margin”.

While not in itself an obstacle, the Department advised it is now engaging in a negotiation process around tender refinement, which will take some time.

Advertisement

It is unlikely the contract would be awarded before September 2023 with construction not commencing before Spring 2024, thereby delaying full campus opening until 2027.

It was stressed the Department remain committed to the project and staff are “working diligently to maintain momentum.”

Independent councillor, Josephine Deehan described this as “a disappointing development.”

“My heart sank when I read it is going to be another five years before our pupils can enjoy the benefits a shared campus can bring.”

Cllr Deehan added, “This was a flagship project which should have been delivered ten years ago but it’s turning into another A5 saga.”

Cllr Emmet McAleer, Independent, agreed with the comparison to the A5 project, adding the Strule Campus “wasn’t progressed in the way it was supposed to.” “It’s shocking there’s only one tender and it’s way over budget. We’ve seen projects that have gone massively over-budget and who foots that bill? The tax-payer and the rate-payer.”

Final speaker, Cllr Barry McElduff, Sinn Fein suggested members meet with Departmental officials including the Permanent Secretary as well from the Education Authority.

Advertisement

“It’s high time we had a round-table meeting with the individuals concerned,” he said.

Members unanimously agreed to take matters forward with both the Department and Education Authority.