Student takes second prize in human rights essay competition

HOLY CROSS College was in celebratory mood this week after it emerged that a Year 14 pupil had claimed second place in a prestigious writing competition.

Liam Harte submitted an essay to the Kemper Human Rights Education Foundation (KHREF) essay competition, which invites compositions from all over the world on the subject of human rights. Liam’s work, ‘Respect for Human Rights in Many Countries’, was considered good enough to shine among thousands of other entries.

Speaking to the Chronicle about how it all came about, Liam said, “When I got the news, I was really surprised, but I couldn’t have been happier. I still can’t believe it. I had the idea just before Christmas to enter an essay writing competition, so I searched online , and I found the Kemper competition, which interested me with its human rights aspect.

“This year’s topic was ‘erosion of human rights’m which resonated with me straight away. I immediately began researching different regimes across the world, such as Russia, China, India, and some of our own western regimes for the essay. I also looked back at previous winning essays for inspiration while writing.”

He continued, “I walked into my English class with Mrs Hassan, who told me that she had received word from America that my essay had gotten second place.

“I was shocked, obviously, but delighted to have gotten third place. I think it was even more surprising because essays came in from 37 other countries. To be chosen for top three is fantastic.

“I’m very proud.”

The Kemper Human Rights Education Foundation (KHREF) is an organisation which seeks to spur the search for rules and enforcement mechanisms that will ensure everyone’s human rights are realized, sponsoring human rights essay competitions all across the globe.

Principal of Holy Cross, Mr Ciaran Johnston, gave warm congratulations to Liam, saying, “This is a great achievement given the level of international competition he faced.

“We are all delighted for Liam, and would like to congratulate him on achieving this prestigious award.”