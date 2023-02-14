This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Student takes second prize in human rights essay competition

  • 14 February 2023
Student takes second prize in human rights essay competition
Chairperson of the Holy Cross Board of Governors John Dudgeon and Holy Cross Principal Ciaran Johnston, congratulate Year 14 pupil Liam Harte for his third-place at the Kemper Human Rights essay competition
Paul McElweeBy Paul McElwee - 14 February 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY