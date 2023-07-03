Students create coffee to capture hearts of caffeine lovers

Year 11 students from Donaghmore have competed amongst each other to create an exciting – and delicious – new Frappe concept to put on the menu of the town’s recently-opened café, ‘Cafe Culture’.

After an intense selection process, two exceptional teams from St Joseph’s Convent Grammar School emerged as finalists, earning the opportunity to work closely with business’ owner, Concepta Jarvis.

The teams of finalists had the incredible opportunity to bring their frappe idea and recipe to life at the café, resulting in the creation of the delectable ‘Caramelised Pop’ Frappe, which will now be a ‘special’ that visitors can order. This creative initiative aimed at nurturing young talent and fostering innovation in students reflects the ethos of Dungannon Enterprise Centre to encourage entrepreneurial spirit amongst young people in the community. Claire Gamble, business development officer at Dungannon Enterprise Centre, said that the success of the challenge highlighted the ‘importance of fostering creativity and providing students with real-world experiences’.

“It is a testament to the school’s commitment to empowering young minds and preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow,” she said.

The students showed remarkable dedication, teamwork, and ingenuity throughout the project, impressing both their peers and the staff at Cafe Culture.

Under the guidance of Concepta and their teachers, they gained valuable hands-on experience in the art of beverage creation, honed their presentation skills, and learned the importance of attention to detail.

Concepta Jarvis, owner of Cafe Culture, said that working with the St Joseph’s students was an ‘absolute pleasure’.

“Their enthusiasm and dedication to their craft are truly inspiring,” she said. “We are thrilled to have been a part of this project, and to have witnessed the birth of ‘Caramelised Pop’ – a frappe that we believe will capture the hearts of frappe and coffee lovers everywhere.”

