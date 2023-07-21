Students discover a world of opportunities at Mallaghan

INSPIRING the next generation of engineers and skilled professionals, and showcasing the many opportunities available within the aviation sector, was the aim of a recent event hosted by Mallaghan.

Trekking to the Dungannon headquarters of the airport ground support equipment manufacturer, the Year 11 students of Drumglass High School were also keen to learn of the exciting career paths and apprenticeship opportunities available within the company itself.

Students also took part in a tour of the factory, gaining insight into Mallaghan’s industry leading design, engineering, and manufacturing processes, and enjoyed an engaging careers presentation.

Fiona Morgan, head of people and engagement at Mallaghan said that the company were ‘very pleased’ to welcome the Drumglass students.

“Engaging with our local community is something which is a top priority at Mallaghan,” she said. “We recognise the importance of inspiring the next generation of engineers and skilled professionals by providing opportunities for young people to gain a greater understanding of what a career within the aviation sector looks like.

“We hope that these students enjoyed their time with us, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Drumglass High School long into the future.”

Headquartered in Dungannon, Mallaghan is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment.

As a local business, the company aims to make a positive impact on the community and contribute to the growth of the industry.

Mallaghan products are sold in more than 100 countries across the world, with clients including Aer Lingus, British Airways, China Eastern Airlines, Delta, easyJet, Emirates, Etihad, Menzies Aviation, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, SAS and Swissport.

Elita Frid from Manufacturing & Engineering Growth & Advancement described the students’ visit as ‘very fulfilling’.

“It was wonderful to see the students explore the various departments, and interact with the skilled employees who bring these innovative products to life,” Elita said. “One of the highlights was the opportunity for students to engage with Northern Ireland Apprentice of the Year, Orla Donnelly, who shared her inspiring journey, and emphasised the value of apprenticeships and hands-on learning.

“I have no doubt that the students left with a renewed enthusiasm and motivation to explore the world of opportunities available to them.”

For further information related to apprenticeship opportunities at Mallaghan, please visit: ‘mallaghangse.com’.