MOVES are underway to bring back a scheme designed to aid the elderly or anyone living with a disability locally which was forced to close this summer due to lack of funding.

GABLE Helping Hands, facilitated by Shelter NI, provided essential support to over 2,000 households, particularly those aged 65 and older, offering repairs and maintenance that enhanced home safety, security, and independence.

However, the closure of the program has left many vulnerable individuals without a lifeline, raising concerns about their safety and wellbeing.

In a bid to reinstate the scheme, an event will be held at Strabane Enterprise Agency in September which will bring statutory agencies and politicians together to hear directly from the beneficiaries of Helping Hands.

Community social work teams and community occupational therapists will also attend, sharing how the Helping Hands scheme benefited them in their role.

The scheme was geared at reducing risks around the home for elderly people, as well as assisting carers, enhancing security and increasing independence allowing elderly people to remain at home for longer.

In the four months from this April to July, the Helping Hands service, which worked within a 30-mile radius of Strabane, saw 147 jobs completed for elderly people.

Shelter NI Omagh area manager, Stella Lepoidevin, said, “The withdrawal of this service leaves our service users more at risk of falling or being unable to get in and out of their homes safely.

“This service is vital to our users, their families and our community in general, it is the only service of its kind available in the area.”

During the 12 months from April 2023 to March 2024, more than 400 jobs were completed under Helping Hands, including the installation of 300 hand/grab rails.

A total of 71 outside spaces were power washed, 24 gutters cleaned, 41 key safes placed, 44 oil tank gauges installed, 20 solar lights fitted along with an additional 68 jobs completed that would make life easier for the beneficiary.

“It focuses on early intervention and prevention measures that keep some of our most vulnerable residents safe and secure at home.

“The measures we provide enable them to maintain their independence for longer and accordingly they can stay in their own homes for longer in the communities they live, surrounded by their support network of neighbours, friends and family,” Stella added.

“Our statutory agencies and politicians acknowledge the important contribution this service makes to many government strategies, but we need more than that.

“It is imperative that statutory organisations responsible for falls prevention and home safety recognise the contribution that this scheme makes to the prevention of accidents and falls in the Western Trust areas that we currently operate and provide the financial support necessary to ensure the continuation of this crucial work.”

The GABLE project meeting will take place at Strabane Enterprise Agency on Friday, September 20 from 12 noon to 1pm. Refreshments will be provided, including light lunch.