Elderly man, 75, left ‘frightened and shaken’ after assault

A Castlederg pensioner was punched and kicked in the face after two robbers entered his home on Monday evening.

The man’s family say they are ‘shocked and angered’ at the vicious assault on 75-year-old John McGrath, who lives alone.

The PSNI said they received a report that two males entered an address in the Derg View area at around 7pm on Monday night.

After assaulting Mr McGrath, the pair then fled with items from the property.

Speaking to the UlsterHeral yesterday (Wednesday), Ellen McGrath said her brother was a quiet man and the incident had left him ‘very upset’.

Ellen said, “John is a very innocent and quiet man, who would never do anything to harm anyone.

“I am shocked that two people thought it was okay to do something like this.

“He was kicked and punched before they stole watches that were left to him by our brother, who passed away, and stole two wallets.”

Their brother, Billy, said that the burglars had left John’s home in a bad state.

Billy said, “They threw all his clothes on the floor and broke wardrobes. We took him to the hospital to make sure he was okay. He just has cuts and bruises.

“He has been left very shaken up, and I’ve been staying with him just to ensure he is okay. The whole family is shocked at this, and these incidents have been far too common of late.”

In a statement, the PSNI said that the incident left John ‘very distressed’, and have asked anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Watkins said, “This has been very distressing for the victim who sustained facial injuries.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 7pm last night, and noticed any suspicious activity to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 483 of 25/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.