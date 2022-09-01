Electric Ireland set to increase their electricity prices

ELECTRIC Ireland, the third largest electricity supplier in the North, has announced today it will be increasing electricity prices by 29 per-cent for customers from October 1.

This is the second increase since May and will see the typical credit meter and keypad customers’ bills rise by almost £275 per year.

The consumer council has said that this will have an ‘adverse’ effect on consumers and will add more pressure on already embattled bill-payers.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said, “This news will adversely impact all Electric Ireland customers who are already experiencing financial pressures on their household budget, especially with the severe cost of living crisis that we are experiencing.

“Consumers who are struggling with their energy bills should contact their supplier directly for help and information. We would encourage all consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs. Switching payment options, changing billing methods or switching suppliers can save some money.”

The Consumer Council’s website has a free independent energy price comparison tool that empowers consumers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place. Electric Ireland have confirmed that as part of their licensing agreement, there will be no exit fee applied to customers who switch to another supplier before April 30.

Raymond continued, “In the short term, the Consumer Council has been working in collaboration with Government departments, The Utility Regulator, energy suppliers, and third sector organisations, to try to put in place immediate support and advice to help those in energy crisis as the problem of high energy prices will impact many households this winter and beyond.”

“In the longer term, this situation shows the importance of the Department for the Economy’s Energy Strategy Action Plan, which aims to tackle affordability and move us away from our dependence on fossil fuels and set us on the path to a more sustainable energy future.”