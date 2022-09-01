This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Electric Ireland set to increase their electricity prices

  • 1 September 2022
Electric Ireland set to increase their electricity prices
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 1 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Dergfest goes undercover! Arson attacks on 250-year-old tree in Dungannon Arson attack on Omagh flat PSNI have made an arrest following an incident in Plumbridge

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY