Electronic items stolen in Dungannon burglary

A NUMBER of expensive electronic items, including laptops and phones, were stolen in a burglary in Dungannon.

Police received a report of a burglary at a residential property in the Drumcoo area of the town just after 3.00pm on Sunday night (September 4).

A number of items had been reported to have been stolen, including: black Acer laptop; black Lenovo laptop; black iPhone XS; white iPhone; black Samsung phone; and a navy Samsung Galaxy S.

Police are continuing inquiries, and would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter, or who may have relevant footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number, 1684 04/09/22.

Officers are also keen that anyone who is offered items for sale which are similar to those reported stolen to contact them.

You can also make a report to us online using our non-emergency reporting form via ‘www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/‘.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at ‘www.crimestoppers-uk.org/’.