Emergency scheme available for homeowners

All homeowners who have been affected by flooding have been urged to avail of the Scheme for Emergency Financial Assistance (SEFA), which entitles anyone deemed eligible to £1,000 to ensure their properties are habitable.

West Tyrone MP, Órfhlaith Begley, said that they can apply for the scheme on the Department for Communities (DfC) website. She said it is not for compensation, but it is there to ensure that all houses affected by flooding are habitable.

The MP said, “Many properties, particularly in Fintona and Castlederg, were subjected to flooding on Saturday night.

“I have been in contact with DfC to request that the SEFA be activated.

“This will allow households who have suffered severe inconvenience as a result of flooding to their properties to receive financial compensation. Those who are deemed eligible will receive a £1,000 payment to ensure their homes are made habitable.

“I wish to commend all those who helped out on the ground at the weekend and to Department for Infrastructure (DfI) officials and emergency services for following up on representations for assistance.

“Unfortunately, many households I have visited over the weekend have been left devastated by flooding to their homes.

“I will be making relevant representations to DfI to prevent future flooding.”