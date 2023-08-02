This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Emergency scheme available for homeowners

  • 2 August 2023
Emergency scheme available for homeowners
Carpets hanging over the garden fence in an attempt to get dried out, and sand bags which arrived to late prevent the flooding of houses at Ballycolman Estate in Strabane. MC 1
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 2 August 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY