English visitors go on two-day shoplifting spree in Tyrone

A PAIR of young English women embarked on a two-day shoplifting spree in Tyrone last week after arriving in Coalisland to stay with family and friends, Strabane Magistrates Court has heard.

Mary Kate Lowe (21), of Alderpits Road, Birmingham, and Isobella Egan (18), of Tennyson Road, Birmingham, were charged with stealing various items to the value of £30 belonging to Dunnes Stores and various items to the value of £45 belonging to Carroll’s on June 14, 2022. They were further charged with stealing various items to the value of £42.50 belonging to B&M and groceries to the value of £15.26 from Asda on June 15, 2022.

Appearing in court on Thursday morning via videolink from Dungannon PSNI custody suite, both defendants entered guilty pleas to all charges.

A prosecutor told the court that neither woman had a criminal record in this jurisdiction.

The court heard that, at 3.30pm last Tuesday (June 14), police received a report from Dunnes Stores that two female shoplifters had left the premises.

A description was provided of both females.

Officers were informed the pair had left after they were challenged by staff, but left behind a suitcase. Upon opening the suitcase, the staff members found that it contained a number of suspected stolen items.

Then, after 4pm last Wednesday, police were contacted about two suspected shoplifters by staff at B&M Bargains in Cookstown.

The staff had followed the pair out of the store and observed them

making their way towards the Tesco store.

The suspects were subsequently located by police in Home Bargains and arrested.

Defending solicitor, Ruairi Maguire, acknowledged that the offences crossed the custodial threshold, but told the court that his clients were waiving their right to a pre-sentence report.

The solicitor asked for any jail sentence imposed to be suspended, due to the early admissions of guilt in the case.

Mr Maguire told the court that the pair were originally from England, but were visiting family and friends in Coalisland.

He described the two women as “vulnerable” and that they were “clearly being transported” by other individuals who were involved.

District Judge, Steven Keown, observed that the two women went on a “bit of a spree” over two dates and a number of shops.

He sentenced each defendant to three months in jail for the offences, which he then suspended for 12 months.

The Judge also warned the women that if they were caught shoplifting again in the next year, they would be looking at between five and six months in prison.