Entries now open for Tattyreagh run/walk

THE Tattyreagh 5 mile Road Race and 5k run/walk takes place on Saturday, July 2 at 11am from Tattyreagh GAC clubrooms.
This year’s run is sponsored by Sliced Meals and Halfway Shop and the sponsor has kindly offered each participant a Yum Bits Box and a bottle of water.
Entries can be made online at www.sientries.co.uk and there will be pre-registration for locals on Thursday, June 30 from 7.30-9.30pm and Friday, July 1 from 7.30-9.30pm. The 5 mile run goes through the village of Seskinore and around the picturesque Seskinore Forest and back to the clubrooms over the infamous Gray’s Hill.
The shorter 5k is a rolling course also and runs along the Marlhill road back to the clubrooms.
Other race sponsors Include: Cheeky Fox, Bar and Restaurant, Tattyreagh, Omagh Credit Union, HSS Hire, Balloo Hire.
We look forward to seeing you there on the day.
