A PUPIL from a Clogher Valley primary school was among the winners at this year’s NI Water annual poster competition.

Eve McKenna, who attends St McCartan’s Primary School in Clogher, was awarded first place in the P5 category.

This year, NI Water asked pupils to create a poster to highlight the organisation’s ‘water’ people and their vital roles.

Advertisement

Chief executive, Dr Sara Venning and judges, NI Water scientists, Jack Irwin and Sharon Stewart, joined the finalists, their parents and teachers at the awards ceremony and praised them for their amazing work.

NI Water’s Chief Executive,

Dr Sara Venning said, “I would like to congratulate all the

entries in this year’s poster competition.

“Each entry had an important message, and all showed great artistic talent which made it a difficult task for the judges.

“This year’s theme of ‘Water People’ was a chance to highlight the variety of skills there are within NI Water, and celebrate the many diverse people who work hard to keep our water flowing.

“NI Water has more than 1,500 staff carrying out a variety of roles that we might not always associate with a water utility.

“Naturally, we have the more visible roles of water and wastewater technicians, engineers, and scientists.

“However, we also employ electricians, mechanics, solicitors, accountants, communications professionals and many others.

Advertisement

“These people all have essential talents and skills that help make sure we have clean safe water to drink and that the water we have used is recycled safely into the environment. ”