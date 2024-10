THIS week saw two events take place in Strabane to commemorate a year since the war in Gaza began.

Firstly, pro-Palestine supporters took to Strabane town centre for the latest in their white line pickets organised by the local Strabane Are Palestine (SAP). This was followed by a candlelight vigil on Monday evening organised by Strabane BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions), exactly a year since the conflict began.

A spokesperson for SAP said, “All went well on Saturday. A group of supporters were stationed from DV8 down to the Ulster Bank and we received much support from people in the town and from motorists who beeped their horns in solidarity.”

Advertisement

Asked whether they could see an end to the conflict, the spokesperson continued, “I can’t see it. The only way this has a chance of stopping is it the countries arming Israel stop doing so, otherwise there will soon be nothing left.”

Adam McGinley from Strabane BDS described Monday’s vigil, saying, “We had a turnout of around 35-40 people at the Tinnies for the vigil to commemorate those who have died in what the International Court of Justice has called ‘a plausible genocide’. We had music from Brendan Gallagher and Strabane BDS member Amanda Conlon read out a poem by acclaimed Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer, killed in an explosion last December.

“We have seen numerous atrocities against Gaza and, now, an ever more expanding punishment in Lebanon and Monday was an opportunity to give people the chance to reflect on the year and the failures by those in power. We need officials to grow a backbone and punish the state of Israel.”