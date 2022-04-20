Ex-hotel worker charged with theft in connection with McAreavey case

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Tyrone teacher Michaela McAreavey have charged a former hotel worker with theft.

Sandip Moneea appeared in court today on a charge of conspiracy to commit larceny in connection to Mrs McAreavey’s hotel room, the BBC reports.

The daughter of the Tyrone GAA legend Mickey Harte was murdered while on honeymoon with husband John in January 2011.

A former security guard at the Legends Hotel, where the newlyweds were staying, was charged last month for the same offence.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

A lawyer acting for Mr Moneea wrote to the Commissioner of Police in Mauritius to allege a “miscarriage of justice is happening before our eyes”.

Mr Moneea was acquitted of murder along with another man in a trial in 2012.