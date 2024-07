THE Koram Centre in Strabane has recently inaugurated a new, expansive facility on Railway Street, directly opposite Strabane Library.

This significant upgrade nearly doubles the charity’s capacity, enabling it to broaden its vital mental health services for the community.

The project, costing £837,000, was made possible through generous support from Lottery funding and the Department of Communities.

Adrian Loughrey, manager of the Koram Centre, this week shared his enthusiasm about the move and the potential it brings.

Mr Loughrey said, “We moved into the new building on July 1 and staff and users have said they love the new space. It is much larger than our previous space and should allow us to increase the amount of support we can offer the community.”

The new facility boasts nine rooms, significantly enhancing the Centre’s ability to deliver one-to-one counselling and complementary therapy.

In addition, it includes a permanent large training room designed to facilitate workshops and other group activities, as well as three offices for staff. This expansion reflects the Centre’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for mental health services in the Strabane and district area.

The Koram Centre provides a range of support services for individuals experiencing poor mental health.

These include personalized counselling, therapeutic interventions, and a variety of workshops and programs aimed at promoting mental well-being. The new building’s welcoming and bright atmosphere has been positively received by both staff and service users, contributing to an environment conducive to healing and growth.

Adrian continued, “The new building is light bright and very welcoming.

“ It also has a permanent large training room we can use to facilitate workshops along with nine rooms and three offices for staff. It’s a huge expansion of our space, as it’s doubling our capacity to deliver counselling and complimentary therapy.”

The opening of the new facility marks a significant milestone for the Koram Centre and the Strabane community, promising improved access to vital mental health services and a brighter future for those in need.

Adrian added, “I would like to thank our funders for making this new facility a reality.

“The goal over the next period is to meet the growing need for our services, and that’s dependant on securing additional funding.”