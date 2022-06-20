Exemplary art at Drumragh Integrated College, Omagh

Both the teachers and families of the art pupils at Drumragh Integrated College, Omagh, were left astounded by the sheer talent and flair produced for this year’s GCSE assessment.

Cara McCarney a fifth year art student, spoke about the trials of the project. She said, “It was a bit of a challenge and a struggle, but we got through it and I enjoyed every moment of it.”

The pupils created unique and bespoke creations designed with the theme ‘combine’ in mind.

The race was on however, as the pupils were allocated as little as 10 hours to produce their masterpieces.

Caoimhe McCarron explained the inspiration behind her artwork.

“I decided to combine the image of a lion with the skull of a lion to symbolise how lions are endangered, and we need to save them” she said.

Year 14 student Ebony Ellen Ferry, found inspiration for her A-Level art project right under her nose.

She said, “The real inspiration behind my whole course has been my pets. I’m an animal lover… I have ten cats, and a dog.”

The teachers, often unsung heroes, also worked tirelessly to prepare the children for their exams.

Acknowledging her teacher’s hard work, Ebony said, “My teacher Ms McKenna has been an amazing support.

“She has been so inspirational and so encouraging; it has really made my two year course so much easier.”

