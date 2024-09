PLANS for an extension to the front of a primary school in Aghyaran have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for a 35 square metre extension to the front of St Caireall’s Primary School at Trienamongan Road near the town.

In an accompanying form, the applicants confirmed that the work would use existing unaltered access to a public road for pedestrian use, and would not require construction of a new access to a public road or the alteration of an existing access to a public road.

“The traditional build, single-storey flat roof extension to front of the school includes a new hygiene room for Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) specific child needs and alterations to the principal’s office,” the applicants state in the accompanying form.