Extra collections to tackle strike build-up of rubbish

A BUILD-UP of rubbish caused by the four-week strike at Mid Ulster Council, will be cleared with additional collections over the next fortnight.

Last week, the industrial action by some council staff came to an end, after a deal was reached on pay.

The local authority has confirmed its waste management team will lift additional bags of household and recycling waste for the next two weeks.

The strike action mainly affected bin collections in the Dungannon and wider south Tyrone area.

In an effort to ensure the waste that has not been collected as anticipated, is lifted promptly, a council spokesperson has confirmed the local authority will lift two additional bags of black and blue bin waste until September 2.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a spokesperson for the local authority said, “We are advising residents that we will collect up to two additional bags of black bin and blue bin waste up to Friday, September 2.”

A joint statement from the council and the three trade unions – GMB, NIPSA and Unite – confirmed staff at the local authority will receive a one off cost of living payment of £750 and see their salaries move up existing pay scales by two points over the next two years.

“As a result of the collective discussions with all three unions, GMB and NIPSA will now recommend the offer to their members.

“Unite has a mandate to accept the offer and suspend the current industrial action by its members,” reads the statement.

“The local offer will see staff move up their existing pay scales by two points over two years, and also includes an improved one-off ‘cost of living’ payment of £750.

“Council and Trade Unions have welcomed the outcome of the constructive discussions, jointly acknowledging the importance of ongoing positive engagement.

“It is anticipated that all impacted services will return to normal on Friday (19 August).”

Unite’s lead regional officer for Northern Ireland, Gareth Scott said the agreement sets the bar for deals elsewhere.

“This pay offer sets the bar for deals elsewhere and shows the way disputes at other councils can be settled,” said Mr Scott.

“We are calling on other councils to take heed and follow the lead of Mid Ulster and avoid any further unnecessary disruption.

“Workers need a cost of living increase which protects them and their families from inflation.”