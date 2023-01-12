‘Eyesore’ mast must go, urges councillor

DUNGANNON councillor, Barry Monteith, has called for the ‘immediate’ removal of a huge mast on the Hill of O’Neill heritage site in the town.

The site attracts thousands of visitors and tourists every year with the independent councillor describing the mast as an ‘eyesore’ and a ‘monstrosity’.

It was erected when the hill was used by the British Army, but is now under the authority of NI Water.

In a recent letter to Mid Ulster Council, signed by chief executive Vera Venning, NI Water stated that it was ‘not in a position to consider removal or relocation of the Telecommunications Mast at Castlehill’.

Cllr Monteith told the ‘Herald, “This monstrosity at the Hill of O’Neill is part of the British military occupation of Ireland. I have called for its removal for many years.

“If the Hill of O’Neill is to achieve its full potential, then this eyesore must go.

“If it wasn’t there, there is no way it would be allowed to be built now on one of the most important heritage sites in Ireland. NI Water cannot be allowed to hinder the development of the area, yet they refuse to remove it.”

The independent republican councillor also stated that negotiations regarding the mast took place pre-Covid, when it was suggested that a smaller facility be used in place of the mast, however he said ‘the letter indicates they have reneged on that’.

He added, “There is also a caged area behind the mast on the Hill, they say that people can’t access. The council wants to get that open so that visitors can enjoy the whole view right across to the Sperrins. They had agreed to discuss this, and there was the idea to move it to the top of the South-West Hospital.”

The letter to the council from Water NI states, “I would like to reassure you that we fully appreciate your concerns regarding the visual aspect of the mast and its impact on your vision to promote the area as a tourist destination steeped in ancient history.

“However, as discussed previously, the mast provides a vital service to the PSNI and blue light emergency services, which include the ambulance and fire service. They are dependent on the position of the mast to service the local community, as are the mobile operators supporting the communities and surrounding area for personal and business purposes.”

The letter concludes, “We are not in a position to consider removal or relocation of the telecommunications mast at Castlehill. Should this change, we will be in contact.”