‘Fabian always made sure others were ok’

A SECOND student of St Patrick’s College in Dungannon has died.

Year 11 student, Fabian Dabrowski Dos Santos, was found dead in his home in the town on Thursday.

It follows the tragic death of Matthew McCallan, who was a Year 12 student at the College.

In an online post, the school paid tribute to the young boy.

“We have learned of the untimely passing of our Year 11 student Fabian Dabrowski Dos Santos. Sometimes words are just not enough,” they said.

“Fabian was such a lovely boy, gentle and caring. He was one of the kindest young people you would ever meet. Fabian thought of others before himself and he always made sure that others were ok- it was just his nature and this stood out about Fabian since he joined us in Year 8 – he took others under his wing and was such a good friend.

“Fabian enjoyed football and was a keen and competitive gamer and he loved to draw and refine his skill.

“He enjoyed working in groups to complete projects and tasks. He is pictured below at our recent Yr 11 Learning Together Wreath Making Workshop preparing their stall for the Christmas Fayre.

To Fabian’s mummy, Step Father, two younger brothers and extended family, we extend our heart felt sympathies.