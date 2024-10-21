Fake child refugee jailed after stabbing her social worker

A WOMAN who falsely claimed to be a child refugee has been jailed for stabbing a social worker in a ‘vicious’ and ‘cowardly’ attack.

Fiyori Kesete, now established to be 25 years old, was originally charged with attempted murder on November 3 2022 after attacking the social worker in Dungannon multiple times with a knife. The victim had been appointed to oversee Kesete’s care while she was considered a youth.

The defendant denied the murder charge but admitted causing grievous bodily harm when she appeared before Dungannon Crown Court earlier this year.

Kesete had previously claimed to be a refugee who travelled here by herself in 2021 from Eritrea in East Africa.

Without any parental or responsible adult input, she was subsequently assigned support by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust 14+ Team, and had been assigned to specialist accommodation in Dungannon.

Prior to the stabbing she was reported missing seven times. On the last occasion, she was located by police in Belfast who alerted her social worker before taking her to her accommodation.

Kesete entered the property with her social worker who went into the kitchen and began unpacking groceries telling her, “I’ve bought you all your favourite things.”

Without warning the victim was stabbed in the arm and head multiple times.

Police were still outside and officers contained Kesete while an ambulance arrived and rushed the social worker to hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

The defendant was arrested and during interview admitted attacking the social worker with the knife but gave no indication why.

Following the incident her identity had remained unconfirmed but that there were five different dates of birth and six variations of her age registered with the Home Office.

Kesete was remanded into youth custody while the case was fast-tracked because she was still considered a child.

discovery

However following assessment, Kesete’s correct date of birth was established and an emergency application was made at court whereby she was transferred from youth custody to Hydebank Women’s Prison where she has remained ever since.

At Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday Judge Richard Green rejected the suggestion Kesete had been trafficked as there was no evidence. He noted, “She did arrive illegally and it may well be she was smuggled into the jurisdiction…

“Her behaviour in custody has been persistently aggressive and violent…

“By April this year there were 20 incidents of assaulting prison staff. She has been assessed as having no learning difficulties and is cognitively stable. She shows antisocial characteristics manifesting as irritability and aggression. She is able to decide what she does and there is no impairment.”

vicious

He described the attack as, “A vicious and terrifying ordeal… with far-reaching and lasting significant effects…

“The defendant has limited remorse or victim awareness. She blamed the victim and police for making her angry.”

Addressing Kesete directly, “The impact of your vicious and cowardly attack on another human being has been devastating with life-changing, permanent consequences.

“You present a risk of serious harm to the public.

“The offending was gratuitous in the severity of its execution and your behaviours continue within the custodial environment without abatement.

“You, by the legal definition, are a dangerous offender.”

A sentence of six years imprisonment was handed down however having deemed Kesete to be dangerous Judge Green extended the period of licence on release by two years.

Concluding, Judge Richard Green also recommended she be deported when the sentence is complete.