Fake Omagh doctor jailed for seven years

A WOMAN arrested in Omagh in 2019 has been found guilty of defrauding the NHS out of more than £1m by pretending to be a doctor.

Zholia Alemi, who had a property in the Omagh area, forged documents claiming to be a psychiatrist and submitted them to the General Medical Council (GMC) in 1995.

It is understood that, in her time posing as a doctor, she earned between £1m and £1.3m from the NHS.

In November 2018, the GMC withdrew her licence to practise as a doctor, and the Royal College of Psychiatrists terminated her membership within days of the forgeries coming to light.

Police searched Alemi’s home in Omagh in 2019 where they found a briefcase containing part of a “forger’s kit” including dry transfer letters from WH Smith and documents which were ‘practice versions’ of a forged certificate.

Last Wednesday in Manchester Crown Court, after just under seven hours of deliberations, jurors returned guilty verdicts on the 20-count indictment, which included two offences of forgery; two offences of using a false instrument; three offences of obtaining a pecuniary advantage by deception; and 13 offences of fraud by false representation. Alemi had been previously convicted of three fraud offences in October 2018.

The jury, in that case, was told she had forged a will to make herself the beneficiary and forged signatures on applications to hold power of attorney.

Last week, Alemi was remanded in custody ahead of her sentencing on February 28.

Following her conviction, the Tyrone Herald asked the Western Health Trust if they had ever employed Alemi. A spokesperson replied, “Due to confidentiality reasons, the Trust is not in the position to comment on issues regarding individual employees.”

‘STRONGER’

Meanwhile, the General Medical Council (GMC) said that their practices were now stronger as a result of the case.

Charlie Massey, chief executive of the GMC, said, “We became aware that Zholia Alemi used a fraudulent qualification to join the medical register in 1995 and worked as a doctor until June 2017.

“Our processes are far stronger now, with rigorous testing in place to ensure those joining the register are fit to work in the UK. It is clear that in this case the steps taken in the 1990s were inadequate and we apologise for any risk arising to patients as a result.

“We are confident that, 23 years on, our systems are robust and would identify any fraudulent attempt to join the medical register.

“Patients deserve good care from appropriately qualified professionals and place a great deal of trust in doctors. To exploit that trust and the respected name of the profession is abhorrent.”