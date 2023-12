A TOTAL of 18 families have been given the keys to their new homes in a Dungannon housing development.

Sycamore Hill, a new shared neighbourhood, will see 54 new homes in total completed by February 2024, including two, three and four bedroom houses, one and two bedroom apartments, and complex needs properties for those with disabilities.

Eulogio Sequeira, his wife Cleonice and three children, are one of the new families of Sycamore Hill, and have said that they are ‘delighted’ with their new home.

Mr Sequeria said, “Dungannon has been our home for a long time, and we love it here.

“Our new house in Sycamore Hill is great and provides enough space for us as a family.

“We look forward to meeting our neighbours and being part of this new shared community.

“We really hope to stay here forever.”

The development has been supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing For All’ shared housing programme.

Under the programme, £6.4million has been invested in the Sycamore Hill shared housing development and associated five-year good relations plan.

Apex Housing Association will work in partnership with local advisory group stakeholders and residents to develop and deliver a good relations plan for the area which will include ‘bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include health and well-being, education and training.

Apex’s Director of Housing, Donna Matthewson, explained that Sycamore Hill is one of 11 shared neighbourhoods they have created in the North.

She said, “We look forward to supporting those living in Sycamore Hill to get to know one another and the wider Dungannon community through a programme of good relations and activities and events over the coming years.”