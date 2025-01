A family fun day with a difference will take place in Omagh tomorrow.

The Maths Minion event will be held at Omagh Leisure Centre from 11am to 3pm.

It will involve a range of maths-based activities which will be good fun as well as giving young people and others a chance to learn at the same time.

Among the activities will be a double-sided inflatable dart board, a giant Connect 4, an inflatable penalty shoot, axe-throwing, basketball shooting, space hopper Grand National, Airball Twister, giant Jenga, face-painting and lots more fun activities to enjoy as a family.

Tickets are only required for the Maths Minion Challenge Zone.

Just show up on the day for the free family fun activities.