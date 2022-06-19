Family of hurler given emotional reception at vigil

By Alan Rodgers

THE family of the Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey, received an emotional guard of honour during a poignant vigil in his memory.

More than 1000 people – many dressed in GAA jerseys – attended the event at the grounds of Dungannon Hurling Club.

Teammates of Mr Casey, whose death in Spain has shocked and stunned the local community, formed a guard of honour as his parents, Sean and Susan, and sisters, Louise and Catherine, walked onto the playing pitch where their son and brother had starred on so many occasions.

A special book of condolence was opened and a small temporary memorial to the star player was erected on a table. It included his hurling stick and helmet, as well as the Nickey Rackard and Division Three Cups won by Tyrone earlier this year.

In a message read to those in attendance, the family said they were ‘heart-broken’ by the tragedy.

“We got the worst news imaginable and our hearts are broken. Words cannot describe how devastating the news of Damian’s death has been,” they said.

“We thank everyone for the support that we are receiving from the community and across the country. We ask that everyone avoid idle speculation and that we as a family are given time and space to process what has happened.”

Members of the Carrickmore Eire Og team, who are Dungannon’s great hurling rivals in Tyrone, attended the vigil. Among those to speak was the Tyrone hurling captain and Eire Og club player, Conor Grogan. He said Damian Casey was a true gentleman and friend. He said it was an honour to speak on behalf of the Carrickmore and Tyrone senior hurling teams.

Tiernan Morgan, who played alongside Damian on the Tyrone and Dungannon team, read the hurler’s prayer.

Tony Donnelly, chairman of the club, said the collective grief of everyone associated with Damian Casey through the GAA did not touch what the Casey family are going through at the moment.

“Damian wasn’t just a hurler with this club. He was a great committee member and a hard worker within the club,” he said.

“We did the gym and all the days we worked on it Damian was there. He helped out at the bingo calling out the numbers and was always at the forefront.

“There is a saying in sport that you always leave your jersey in a better place than you found it and Damian certainly did that. He didn’t just do it on the sports field but also in life. We are all better people for having known Damian Casey.”