Family of murdered councillor meet Shadow Secretary of State

MEMBERS of the family of the murdered Trillick councillor, Patsy Kelly, have met with the Shadow NI Secretary of State in Omagh.

In 1974, Mr Kelly was abducted, shot and his remains thrown in a lake.

His killing shocked the local community, and his family have spent almost 50 years fighting for justice and the truth in relation to what happened. Labour Party MP, Peter Kyle, made the recent trip to Omagh for the meeting, which was also attended by West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley and MLA Nicola Brogan, both of Sinn Fein.

Advertisement

Speaking following the meeting, the Kelly family once again highlighted their determination to get truth and justice.

“It was important to meet with Mr Kyle to update him on the latest developments in the search for truth and justice for Patsy,” they said.

“With almost 50 years now having passed and with victim’s families experiencing the threat of the Tory government’s ‘Bill of Shame’ on legacy cases as a backdrop to their daily lives, we felt it was vital to voice the concerns of victims towards this shameful piece of legislation.

“Informing Mr Kyle of the now five decades long campaign on Patsy’s case, we briefed him on how we are waiting for a long-overdue report from the Police Ombudsman, Marie Anderson, which we have been told will be published in the New Year.

“We also explained the additional measures we have had to fight to get to the truth such as currently seeking a fresh inquest along with pursuing a civil action against authorities.

“We highlighted the toll that such long campaigning takes on a family and in particular the persistence and bravery of Patsy’s widow, Teresa, who has refused to give up despite decades of obstruction, lies and deceit on the part of the British Government.”

Meanwhile, Ms Begley, said she would continue to support the Kelly family to explore every avenue open to them.

Advertisement

She added, “The British Government‘s legacy bill is cruel, callous and offensive to victims and survivors and it should be scrapped.”