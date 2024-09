A Dromore woman whose tragic death in 2017 is the subject of an inquest this week has been remembered by her family as a ‘caring and attentive person’ whose loss is still deeply felt, seven years on.

Triona McNabb was just 34 when she passed away at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen on February 26, 2017.

Her family hopes the inquest, led by Coroner Maria Dougan, will address key questions regarding whether more could have been done to save her.

On the first day of hearings at Laganside Courts, Triona’s sister, Maeveen Brown, testified that the family still doesn’t understand how her sister was allowed to die the way she did.

Mrs Brown expressed concerns about a lack of communication between consultants and omissions in the Serious Adverse Incident Report prepared by the Western Trust.

She highlighted one particular omission involving a camera capsule, or another metallic object, which was not discovered during the post-mortem, despite showing up on an ultrasound scan conducted shortly after Triona’s arrival at SWAH.

‘She helped everyone’

Mrs Brown also shared heartfelt memories of her sister. Describing Triona as the ‘cool auntie’ who created ‘magical adventures’ for her nieces and nephews, she praised her sister’s commitment to helping others. Triona was known for supporting the elderly in her community and was a beloved player and coach for St Dympna’s GAA club.

“Triona always worked to make people happy and feel loved,” Mrs. Brown said. “She was athletic, playing football into her 20s and later managing from junior to senior level. She helped anyone who needed support, whether it was cooking, cleaning, or doing chores. Everyone – young and old – was extremely fond of her.

“Her nieces and nephews adored her as much as she adored them. Triona also adored her family, and went to unbelievable lengths to take care of us all.

“Since her death, we have learned much more about her impact outside the family, and how she touched the lives of so many.”

Mrs Brown went on to list in a detailed manner the persistent health problems which Triona had suffered for almost two decades.

She recalled the care that her sister had received after being admitted to SWAH after being taken to its Accident and Emergency Department on the night of February 21, 2017.

‘Deeply distressing’

However, both Triona and her family believed she should have been transferred to Belfast City Hospital, where she had previously received treatment.

Over time, Triona’s condition deteriorated, leaving her extremely weak and anxious.

After receiving the last rites from the hospital chaplain, Triona made a final attempt to bless herself before passing away, surrounded by her loved ones.

“Triona’s death has left a void that is felt deeply, not just by her family and friends, but by the entire community,” Mrs Brown said.