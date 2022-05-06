Family smash fundraising target in memory of their parents

A FAMILY from Cranagh have raised more than £6,000 in honour of their late parents by competing in the Belfast Marathon relay on Sunday.

Eilis O’Neil (née Kelly) and nine other members of the Kelly family have been pounding the pavements to prepare for the big race.

They were doing it in memory of her parents, Charlie and Anna Kelly.

Charlie died in October last year after suffering a stroke, and Anna passed away in 1993, following a short battle with cancer.

Eilis told the UH, “We decided to do the race because it was the end of an era for us after dad died.

“My parents are gone now, so we wanted to raise money for charity in memory of both of them.”

The two charities chosen were ‘Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’ in memory of Charlie, and ‘Charis Cancer Care’ to commemorate Anna.

“They were looking down on us during the race and they sent the rain,” Eilis joked.

“I did feel a bit emotional that day because we were doing this for them.”

The fundraiser had an initial target of £500 to be split between the charities, but that has since been beat ten times over with a current total of more than £6,000.

Eilis described the atmosphere on race day as ‘absolutely electric’.

“The adrenaline just hits you, and suddenly you’re thinking I’m one of these runners that I’ve always watched on TV.

“This is the first time any of us have done anything like it,” she said.

Eilis added, “It was so emotional to be able to do it together as we are a very close family.”

The Kelly family’s fundraiser is still open, so if you would like to donate visit gofundme.com and search ‘Kelly Family Belfast Marathon 2022’.