Family tribute to ‘loving and joyous son’

A TRILLICK teenager whose sudden death last week stunned the local community has been described by his family as a ‘source of love and joy’ to all who knew him.

Conor McCaughey (pictured), the 19-year-old son of Dermot and Bernie from Bodoney Road, was studying medicine at Galway University.

He was a keen gaelic footballer for his club Trillick and had been the top GCSE student at the Omagh CBS in 2019.

Hundreds of people attended his Requiem Funeral Mass at St Macartan’s Church in the village on Friday.

They heard that Conor was someone who had ‘genuinely cared’ about people.

“It was no wonder that he chose to become a doctor and a fine career lay ahead of him,” they said in a tribute read out by the parish priest and chief celebrant at the funeral, Fr Padraig MacKenna.

“Conor grew up in a family with a strong faith with Bernie, Dermot, Michael, Catriona, Diarmuid, Sean and Eoghan. The rosary ring was ever-present in his car and he conscientiously complete his John Paul II award, becoming a Eucharistic Minister, reader and collector.

“Conor shone brightly at school and was the top GCSE student in Omagh CBS. He loved his football and represent his school, club and county at All-Ireland level.

“Conor’s actions served to welcome and include people from Derry to Dubai and well beyond. His baking skills, with help from his godmother, Monica were legendary. He had the smile of his great uncle, Patsy, and enjoyed working in the shop where Patsy worked for many a year.”

The congregation also heard that the teenager had enjoyed working in the Manor House Hotel in Co Fermanagh, greeting people with a ‘welcoming smile and warm heart’.

“He did his best to brighten everyone’s day and did his best to always brighten their lives,” they added.

Students and staff of Galway University held a special memorial Mass for Mr McCaughey in the days following his death.

A guard of honour was also held as the cortege went from the family home to St Macartan’s Church, and also to the graveside. It included school friends, members of the Trillick St Macartan’s GAA club and students from Galway.

In a special tribute, Omagh CBS, described Conor as a ‘gifted, diligent and accomplished student’, who achieved three A* grades in A-level physics, chemistry and maths. In 2019 he was awarded the O’Donnell Scholarship in recognistion of his outstanding GCSE results, coming top of the year group in five of his subjects.

“Conor was, moreover, a gentle, caring and empathetic young man who selflessly gave up many study periods each week during his years as a Post-16 student to help mentor and support younger pupils who were struggling with maths and science,” the school said.

“He will be remembered by all of us in the CBS community with admiration and affection for his warm, generous and unassuming nature.”

Conor’s GAA club, Trillick St Macartan’s also paid tribute.

“Conor has played for our club from a young age and has been involved in a number of recent underage championship and league successes. Last year Conor played a number of games on our reserve team. Conor also played a pivotal role in winning the Tráth na gCeist Scór na nÓg county title alongside his brother Eoghan,” they said.