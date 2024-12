STRABANE is united in grief following the death of well-known publican Joe Breslin, one of the town’s most cherished figures.

Mr Breslin, who was the owner of Joe’s Bar, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday night after an illness.

In an emotional tribute, his family described him as ‘the bravest and strongest man’ and the ‘pillar that held our family together’.

Advertisement

Requiem Mass for Mr Breslin will be held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane on Saturday morning at 10am.

Announcing his death on social media in the early hours of Wednesday, his family wrote, “Our father and best friend has passed away.

“After the hardest fight of his life he passed peacefully surrounded by all of those who loved him dearly.

“The bravest and strongest man. No words can describe how we’re all feeling or how we’re going to go on without him.

“He was the pillar that held our family together.

“Rest in peace Dad, until we meet again.”

Hundreds of tributes have been made across social media in honour of Mr Breslin, with an outpouring of love and admiration for one of the town’s ‘great sons’.

Advertisement

kind and considerate

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, described the much-loved publican as ‘kind and considerate’ and said he would be missed by the whole community.

Mr McCrossan said, “Our town of Strabane is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one of its great sons, Joe Breslin.

“A local business owner and a gentlemen who has been stitched into the very fabric of our community and local economy.

“He was kind, considerate, caring and always took an interest in the wellbeing and support of others.

“A huge loss to his loving and very close family and to this community.”

Independent councillor Raymond Barr told the Strabane Chronicle that he and Mr Breslin became publicans at around the same time and shared a ‘warm friendship’.

”THE courage and dignity Joe displayed during his illness was exemplary but what really shone through was the empathy and concern he had for others,” Cllr Barr said.

He added, “Joe’s inner strength was phenomenal.

“I want to say my heartfelt sympathy to Majella and all Joe’s family from Donna and myself.”

Mr Breslin was passionate about music and played guitar and sang from a young age.

“In recent years, he was a part of the local music group ‘Music To Your Ears’ and performed songs at the Alley Theatre, including ones he had written.

Terry McCafferty, also from the group, learnt guitar at the same time as Mr Breslin, when they were both at primary school.

He told the Strabane Chronicle, “You don’t meet people like Joe every day.

“He was a gentleman and very trustworthy.

“Everyone knew that when you told him something he would never tell a soul.

“Joe was very well-liked by the whole group and he will be sadly missed.”

Mr Breslin is survived by his father Joe, wife Majella, sons, Charles, Joe and Shane, daughters Marie and Aine, as well as his 11 grandchildren, brothers, sisters and wider family circle.

He was pre-deceased by his mother, Mary.