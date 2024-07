A JUDGE has warned that ‘far too many’ young motorists are being killed on Tyrone’s roads as he handed down a suspended jail sentence to a Trillick teenager for dangerous driving.

Deputy district judge, Austin Kennedy, told 18-year-old James Moore of Gargadis Road, that his mother was ‘exceptionally fortunate’ to be sitting with him at Omagh Magistrates Court.

Moore admitted charges of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, not having insurance and failing to stop for police on November 1 last year.

The court heard that, on November 1, 2023, a police car on the Tattymoyle Road in Fintona began a pursuit after a Volkswagen Golf overtook them at speed.

Describing the incident as a ‘bad’ case of driving, Deputy District Judge Kennedy noted that the amount of young drivers killed on local roads was ‘just incredible’.

“There are far too many young people killed on the roads in this jurisdiction, especially in Tyrone,” he said.

“Your mother is exceptionally fortunate to be sitting with you here today as many parents of these young people do not have that same luxury.”

“You should talk to some of the families that have been traumatised by losing their young ones to our roads.”

The judge added, “The roads are a dangerous place, especially in this area. You should think about how you drive.”

The police recorded a speed of 85mph on the country road, and, shortly after, the driver of the Golf narrowly avoided a collision with a tractor.

Officers later attended the address of the registered owner and spoke to the driver, identified as Moore, who made admissions during a notebook interview.

In court, it was noted that Moore had been disqualified for two months from driving in September 2023 for two months, with the disqualification ending shortly after this incident occurred.

Defence solicitor, Michael Fahy, told the court that his client was a second-year plumber currently in employment but could arrange lifts for work.

Moore received a two-year suspended sentence, coupled with a two-year conditional discharge, 12-month driving ban and a fine of £150.