MATT’S Jellybean, from Matthew Burleigh’s Kinawley-based Matt’s Flock, won the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s National Show, held at this year’s Omagh Show.

The Shearling Ewe hit the spot for Lancaster judge Nick Brown, coming first in large class of sixteen and taking Female Champion, before being tapped out as Overall Champion. Sired by the 16,000 gns Muirton High and Mighty, she is home-bred out of Matt’s Glassware.

From a winning family, her great-grandmother, Matt’s Curious, picked up the same title in 2018. Matthew has had a brilliant run, claiming his sixth National Show Championship win with Matt’s Jellybean, at his only show of the season.

Advertisement

The Champion Shearling Ewe will be heading to Carlisle for the Beltex Beauties Sale at the end of August.

Meanwhile, in Reserve Champion spot was Andrew McCutcheon’s Ram Lamb, born between January 1 and February 29. Bodoney King was sired by Matt’s Hellboy, a private purchase for the flock as a lamb in 2022, and he is out of Ardstewart Arrogento.

There were multiple titles amassed on the day for Bodoney Flock’s Reserve Champion including Champion Ram Lamb, Champion Lamb and Male Champion.

The McCutcheons from Trillick also got first place rosettes for their Ram Lamb (born after March 1) and Pair of Lambs, as well as coming second in the Group of Three, Shearling Ram and Aged Ewe classes.

The National Show was very well supported with a brilliant entry of Beltex sheep competing and showcasing the breed. Judge Nick Brown was impressed, commenting, “The size and quality of classes made judging difficult, especially the shearling ewe class. I thoroughly enjoyed the show, there were super sheep, a warm welcome and great hospitality.”

His wife, Charlotte, also entered the showring and aptly judged the young handlers, saying, “It was brilliant to see the enthusiasm and skill of the young handlers, the older ones were evidently experienced stockmen and women. They were all a credit to the Irish Beltex Club.”

The Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club would like to extend their gratitude to Omagh Show, as well as sponsors Abbey Autoline, P&M McKenna, Shortts Feeds and Eco Eggshell.

Advertisement

The next club events are the Show and Sale at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre, Omagh, on Saturday, August 10, followed by the Premier Show and Export Sale on Monday, August 26 at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.