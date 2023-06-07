Concern over delay in energy payments to farm households

THERE is concern delays in the alternative energy support scheme for farm households may see many rural dwellers missing out on the much needed support.

Last week the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and Rural Support has issued a joint letter to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, raising concerns about a significant number of farm dwelling houses that will not be able to avail of the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding (EBSS AF) before the closing date, 31 May 2023.

UFU president David Brown said, “We are extremely concerned at the volume of calls the UFU are receiving from its members and in particular elderly rural dwellers regarding the EBSS AF portal deadline, placing undue stress and pressure on those applying. The UFU has been following ‘frequently asked questions’ guidelines created by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and has participated in virtual sessions to assist members.

However, we are particularly alarmed about the mixed messaging the EBSS AF NI team has provided, which is confusing those who are applying.”

The UFU previously requested an extension to the EBSS AF scheme in April 2023, which was turned down.

“The UFU and Rural Support have asked the SoS for Energy Security and Net Zero to extend the scheme until these issues are resolved. By acting now, the government can release the pressure in the system to allow transactions to complete and avoid a disorderly and distressing period for the farming community. Any extension would also help mitigate a large number of people from missing out on this funding.

“The UFU and Rural Support are ready to work with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to avert these risks in a timely manner and help as many members of the rural community as possible apply to the scheme,” said Mr Brown.