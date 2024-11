TWO Year 12 pupils from Aughnacloy College have taken the top prize in the 2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge, impressing judges with their innovative project on sustainable farming.

Jack Steenson and Alexander Smith, both from farming families, triumphed over competing teams with their project, ‘Creating a Vibrant Farming Culture for Future Generations’.

Jack and Alexander combined research on how farmers were enhancing their farms through sustainable enterprises with extensive community outreach to pass the information they had learned to future generations.

The winners were presented with the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Cup and a cheque for £1,000 at a recent awards ceremony.

Their ‘Pass it on’ theme included a rhyming children’s story book, illustrated with the help of contributions from 12 local primary schools. Launched at this year’s Armagh Show, book sales along with a ‘Guess the weight of their heifer’ competition raised £1,600 for Air Ambulance NI.

As well passing their book on to many local schools and public figures involved in agriculture, it was shared in 11 different countries in the EU, including the European Parliament, as well as further afield destinations such as Egypt, the Cook Islands, New Zealand and Mexico.

Throughout the past year, all finalists had been tasked with rearing their own Angus beef cattle with the support of a CAFRE mentor while working on their projects.

The teams have successfully finished their animals early in accordance with the Department of Agriculture’s Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme which is aimed at reducing the environmental impact of beef farming.

They were able to pocket the proceeds of the sale of their animals to ABP.

Congratulating all the award winners, George Mullan, managing director of ABP in Northern Ireland, said, “The ABP Angus Youth Challenge exemplifies how education and farming can work hand in hand to drive sustainable practices today and into the future.

“Jack and Alexander are passionate young farmers and an inspiration to the young people hoping to win a place on our next finalist programme. ABP and Certified Irish Angus are delighted with their achievement.”

Martin McKendry, DAERA’s Acting Head of Food & Farming Group also emphasised the importance of the initiative.

Mr McKendry said, “It encourages young people right across Northern Ireland to learn all aspects of the agri-food supply chain including the fantastic career opportunities.

“When you add a competitive component to a real live learning environment then young people have the opportunity to thrive.”