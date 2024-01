TWO Tyrone schools will soon be taking part in a very ‘wooly’ special project that combines farming and science together to highlight the importance of shearing and animal welfare.

Newtownstewart Model PS and St John’s PS, Moy, are among 13 schools taking part in the ‘Wool Innovators’ project, organised by Ulster Wool, and due to commence later this month.

Running in collaboration with Sentinus and Ulster Wool, and supported by The Worshipful Company of Woolmen charity, which educates the future generation on wool.

Some of the activities with the successful schools will include: Greasy and Scoured wool of different types will be provided in a ‘wool info pack’; Sentinus will deliver a practical workshop in each school; teachers will be provided with information and guidance on the project work; and a showcase event called ‘Wool Innovators’ will invite all participating schools to display their project work.

Jayne Harkness-Bones, from Ulster Wool, said that ‘early learning is key to supporting and developing a solid foundation for the future’.

“The main aim of the project is to highlight the importance of shearing in relation to animal welfare, showcase where wool is used such as in carpets, apparel, and bedding, and highlight that wool is a natural fibre that is durable, resilient, naturally fire retardant and environmentally friendly, and of course to harness and encourage creative thinking in young minds,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bill Connor, CEO at Sentinus said that the project will help teach attendees about the importance of farming in day-to-day life.

“During this project, children in local schools will learn, through a range of practical activities, how wool is produced, harvested, processed, and transformed into everyday products,” he said.

“This not only demonstrates the scientific process it goes through, but makes participants think about how farming supports our way of life.”

The three school finalists will be announced in May, and participating schools will display their project work at a celebration event at the Balmoral Show.

Due to limited spaces, an additional 22 schools have been offered an online information session which includes provision of the resource booklet and a training session kindly delivered by Sentinus.