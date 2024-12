TYRONE farmers celebrated remarkable success at the prestigious Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships held recently at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

The event, hosted by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, showcased the North’s vital beef and lamb industries in the lead-up to the busy festive season.

One of the highlights of the night came from SJ Smyth of Newtownstewart, whose Limousin heifer, Oti, claimed the top cattle price and the coveted Sam Milliken Perpetual Cup.

The heifer fetched an incredible £19,000, drawing intense bidding in the Logan Hall before being secured by John Robinson from Augher.

The McCrea Family from Strabane also enjoyed success, with their Hereford heifer, Belle, earning the Champion Hereford title.

Shauna McKenna from Clogher took home the Reserve Champion Simmental award.

In the lamb category, Andrew McCutcheon from Trillick triumphed with the best pair of Beltex lambs (over 42.5kg).

Trillick’s Jaden McCutcheon also shone, claiming the Champion YFCU title and the Lamb Young Handler (12-14 years old) award.