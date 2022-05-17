Tyrone farmers flock to Balmoral

AGRICULTURE enthusiasts from across Tyrone flocked to Lisburn last week in jubilant mood for the annual Balmoral show, resuming in its traditional May slot.

The show, a staple in the farming calendar, has experienced a turbulent time of late, having been postponed in 2020 and then being moved to September last year because of the pandemic.

The North’s biggest agri-food and livestock show has been taking place since 1896.

Organisers expected over 100,000 visitors in attendance during the four-day event.

This year’s show will also take the time to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a number of special activities alongside celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Women’s Institute of Northern Ireland.

Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, received a sneak peak of what was on offer, shown around the site by recently-appointed Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) President Christine Adams and Deputy President John Henning.

Mr Poots was full of praise for the show.

He said, “The Balmoral Show is the highlight of the year for many of us in the agri-food sector so I’m delighted to get a sneak peek at what is on offer in this, its 153rd year.

“I’ve no doubt people will not be disappointed at what this fantastic event offers in terms of our world-class produce, award-winning livestock and family entertainment and activities.”

Furthermore, the DUP MLA thanked to the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for their hard work in making the show a reality.

“A huge thank you and well done must go to the RUAS for their hard work in delivering the show with its hundreds of traders, extensive shopping village, food stands and exciting attractions, including a polo exhibition match and a quad bike stunt show,” he added.

RUAS President Christine Adams was thrilled to be back.

“Last year we ran the event in September, however we are thrilled to be returning to our usual May date, kicking off the showing season here in Northern Ireland. There is much to see and do at the show, which promises to be a fun-filled day out,” she added.