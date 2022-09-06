Fears quelled over closure of Castlederg ambulance station

THE Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has moved to quell fears that anti-social behaviour around Castlederg ambulance station may lead to its eventual closure.

The fears, expressed by SDLP councillor for Sperrin and Derg Steven Edwards, came after the most recent act of vandalism when derelict buildings situated across from the station were set alight.

The NI Fire Service was on hand to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement

Cllr Edwards has branded the behaviour ‘unacceptable’ while adding his concern that further incidents may spell disaster for the much-needed service in the area.

“The people of Castlederg need this ambulance station and need this service.

“It cannot and should not be allowed to be hampered due to the actions of those committing anti-social behaviour.

“The ambulance station is critical for Castlederg. Its long term future has been discussed recently. I genuinely fear that this behaviour could hamper efforts to retain and upgrade the station which would leave Castlederg without a vital service for the area.

Responding to Cllr Edward’s concerns, John McPoland of the NIAS hinted a safety review in conjunction with the PSNI and Western Health & Social Care Trust was on the cards and quelled fears that the Castlederg station was under threat, at least for now.

He said, “NIAS places the utmost importance on staff safety and as such we will work with the PSNI and in reviewing the security of the station and safety of the staff.

“NIAS will develop a range of proposals for the most appropriate locations and specification for our future estate which will be subject to extensive engagement with our staff and wider public consultation with the communities we serve.

Advertisement

“There is not yet a date for this consultation and there are no immediate plans or proposals relating to Castlederg in this respect and this position will not be impacted by the recent anti-social behaviour.

Mr McPoland has also confirmed that a temporary decision has been taken not to deploy Rapid Response Vehicles (RRV’s) solo responders to the station, but double-crewed ambulances Patient Care Service (PCS) crews will still be utilised at the station, supported by RRV’s from the surrounding area.

Also condemning the harmful actions was West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan, who pleaded for the vital public resource, and the staff who man it, to be protected.

He has also called on parents to be vigilant of their children’s whereabouts.