TRANSLINK has already started laying the tracks for the potential revival of the Portadown to Derry rail line, which would reconnect Tyrone to the rail network nearly 50 years after its closure

WeAreTyrone has learned that preliminary feasibility studies are underway, with early discussions already held with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council planners.

In July, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd and Irish Minister Eamon Ryan published the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, mapping out a transformative vision for the island’s rail network.

Advertisement

The project, spanning up to 25 years, is projected to cost between €35-€37 billion, with Northern Ireland expected to cover a quarter of the expenses.

In a statement to this newspaper, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said, “Both departments are already working to progress the report’s recommendations. One of the key initial steps will be to prioritise the recommendations and develop an implementation plan.

“One of the important recommendations and interventions includes a new line from Portadown to Derry via Dungannon, Omagh and Strabane, with an extension to Letterkenny, which will support direct services between Dublin, Belfast and Derry.

“This has been identified as a long-term intervention in the review i.e., to be delivered between 2040 and 2050. Translink is undertaking a preliminary feasibility study into the Portadown to Derry line, which is due to be completed by March 2025. As part of the study, Translink will be engaging with relevant councils to understand the constraints in relation to planning on environmental issues.”

The Strategic Rail Review did not include Fermanagh in its plans, leaving it the only county on the island without a rail link.

Expressing his ‘extreme disappointment’ at how the strategic rail review excluded the Fermanagh area, the chair of Fermanagh & Omagh District Council (FODC), John McClaughry said, “It seemed quite unbelievable that we (Fermanagh) were excluded from the strategic rail review.

“However, on a positive note, they have already contacted our planners with reference to getting the rail link through Omagh which I thought was quite quick.”

Advertisement

network

An FODC spokesperson added, “The council welcomed the recommendation of the All Island Strategic Rail Review to include the restoration of the railway network to Omagh, however, it was disappointed that Enniskillen had been excluded from the recommendations, making Fermanagh the only county on the island of Ireland without a rail connection.

“In recognising that the Fermanagh and Omagh district has an infrastructure deficit, the council strongly lobbied for the inclusion of Enniskillen and Omagh in the review.

“The council is committed to continuing to lobby for, and to support, appropriate infrastructure investment for the benefit of residents and the local economy and works closely with the Department for Infrastructure and other departments and partners, as part of the Local Development Plan process, to optimise opportunities for integrating land uses with transportation.”