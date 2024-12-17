Getting the band back together for a cause close to their hearts

It has been quite some time since local rock group ‘Screwloose’ rocked the Omagh music scene, but the four-piece band are now gearing up for a highly-anticipated reunion for a great cause.

Back in the ‘noughties’, the popular local band – which includes Duncan Hyndman on vocals and guitar, Danny Monaghan on lead guitar, David Tierney on bass, and Barry Kirwan on drums – made quite the name for themselves on the local music scene, having performed in pubs and venues all over town and beyond.

December 30 will now see the band reunite for their first performance since 2009 in aid of the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

Advertisement

Explaining their reason for choosing such a worthy cause, singer Duncan said: “Danny and David both have children who have received help and advice from the Children’s Heartbeat Trust, so this is just our way of giving a wee bit back to them.”

For those unable to make the gig, a GoFundMe page has been set up, and local businesses have been donating generously to the cause.

Speaking of the band’s origins, Duncan said they first got together shortly before the turn of the millennium in 1999.

“We were all school friends and we’re still a good mates,” explained the singer.

“We were originally put together as a school band and then started playing around the local pub scene when we were only about 15 which was very unheard of at that stage.”

Off to a promising start, the band went on to perform at some iconic events in Omagh in those days.

“We opened for Westlife when they came to Omagh to switch on the Christmas lights,” recalled Duncan.

Advertisement

“That was a bit unexpected, but it was a great night.

“We also played at the 2005 Sam Maguire homecoming party in the town in front of thousands of people – that was incredible!”

EARLY DAYS

In their early days, the band also shared the stage with Irish legends Bagatelle, and also had the opportunity to perform for The Duke of Gloucester upon his visit to Omagh in 2001.

“Our last gig was in 2009,” Duncan explained.

“It was down in Main Street where the big stage used to – where Sean Óg’s stands now – but by that point, for each of us individually, life started to get in the way.”

With weddings and children on the horizon for the young rock group, things started to slow down a little.

Despite remaining friends and still enjoying an occasional pint together, this marked the end for the band.

“Barry was starting to go places in the country music scene too and I started doing my own thing,” recalled Duncan.

“Over the years, the four of us have got together to do a song or two at each other’s weddings, and we always talked about reforming the band, but it just never happened.”

In September, Duncan decided to each out to his old band mates with the proposal of a reunion gig.

“We all agreed that it would be great to do something for a good cause,” said Duncan.

“We have been rehearsing two nights a week since October, and considering the fact that myself and Barry were the only two members still in the music game, it was great to see the Danny and David picking up the guitars again for old times sake.”

So what can we expect from Screwloose upon their big reunion?

Commenting on the band’s biggest influence, Duncan said: “Back in the day, we dabbled in writing some original material, but primarily, we were a cover band.

“We do stuff from the likes of U2, Thin Lizzy, Stereophonics, Snow Patrol, and Van Morrison, with the odd wee surprise thrown in their for good measure.

“We cover a wide range of genres but ultimately, we are a rock n roll band.”

Screwloose will take to the stage in Daly’s Bar in Omagh on December 30 at 9.30pm.

There is a £10 admission fee with all proceeds going to the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

Supporting the band on the night will be Owen McNulty and Owen Sweeney.

If you cannot attend the gig, you can donate via GoFundMe by searching ‘Screwloose Charity Reunion Gig’.

You can follow the band’s reunion journey on social media simply by searching for ‘Screwloose’ on Facebook and Instagram.