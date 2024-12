JOHN Eakin, a respected Omagh businessman and a man described as ‘truly inspirational’, passed away peacefully at his home in Dergmoney Place on November 25, following a short illness.

Born in Coleraine in April 1940, John was the eldest of two sons to James and Bea Eakin. The family moved to Omagh during John’s childhood, where his father established their family business, James Eakin and Sons Ltd.

John went on to enjoy a successful career in the automotive industry, contributing significantly to the business’s growth and reputation.

A Service of Thanksgiving, led by Rev Jane Nelson at Omagh First Presbyterian Church, celebrated John’s life and his contributions to both his family and the local community.

Rev Nelson described him as a man with a strong work ethic who not only worked hard but also valued his role in the town’s business community.

Beyond his professional achievements, John was deeply passionate about golf and sailing.

He enjoyed afternoons on the golf courses of Omagh and Donegal and spent much of his free time sailing on the shores of Lough Erne.

NATURAL LEADER

A natural leader, John was a trustee and commodore of Lough Erne Yacht Club, where he taught many people to sail in challenging conditions.

He also served as president of Omagh Golf Club.

In 1967, John married his beloved wife, Barbara, at Enniskillen Presbyterian Church.

They made their home in Omagh and were blessed with two children, Andrew and Kerry, and later a cherished grandson, Tom.

Rev Nelson fondly recalled John’s pride in his family, noting how his face would light up when speaking of their achievements.

John spent his later years in Donegal but often returned to Omagh to attend church and connect with his community.

Rev Nelson described him as ‘one of life’s enthusiasts’, who brought joy and encouragement to those around him.

John’s family expressed deep gratitude for the life they shared with him and for the support they received during his final days.

They extended special thanks to the staff of Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, the community nursing team, and the Marie Curie nurses who enabled them to care for him at home.

Following the Thanksgiving Service on November 28, John was laid to rest on the following day at Ballymore graveyard, Co Donegal.

John Eakin’s life was marked by dedication, leadership, and a profound love for his family and community.

He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.