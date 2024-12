MOURNERS gathered at Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, to celebrate the Requiem Mass of Arthur (Arty) Breen, who passed away peacefully at the age of 100.

Ahead of the service, Mr Breen’s son, Dermot, paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, describing him as a man of ‘big personality and presence’.

“Everything about Arty was big,” Dermot said.

“He was a big man, tall and strong, with hands the size of spades – perfect for his great passion for gardening. He had a big heart, a big personality, and a big presence. You always knew when he was in the room.”

Dermot also reflected on his father’s unwavering faith.

“He was a big believer. His rosary beads were never far from his hands.

“If the amount of prayer Arty said doesn’t get him into heaven, there’s no hope for the rest of us.

“His passing leaves a big hole in our lives, but he leaves behind memories that will always bring a smile to our faces.”

The Requiem Mass, led by Fr Eugene Hasson, honored Mr Breen as ‘a remarkable man who graced this Earth for a century’.

“Arty’s story is a long one to tell,” Fr Hasson said.

“But all of you who knew him have something to contribute to every chapter of his life.”

DEDICATION

In his homily, Fr Hasson described Mr Breen as ‘a model of care and dedication’ as a father.

“He guided his children with wisdom and love. His legacy continues through his grandchildren and the wider family circle.

“Today, as we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his return to the Lord. There is no more suffering, no more pain, only peace.”

A skilled carpenter, Mr Breen worked alongside his brother Jim for many years, contributing to numerous projects, including Sacred Heart Church.

Fr Hasson recalled: “Every time I walk through these doors, I think of Arty and his brother Jim, who worked with such a generous spirit.”

Born on June 21, 1924, in Drumdollagh, Antrim, Arty spent his childhood in Tattyreagh, County Tyrone, after his family returned to their homestead. He attended Blackfort Primary School, located on the site of the present Sacred Heart Primary School.

In the early 1950s, Arty married Elizabeth McKenzie in Omagh. Together, they had seven children and 11 grandchildren.

Elizabeth sadly passed away in 1979 after a battle with cancer.

In 1984, Arty married Rosaleen O’Neill, and they lived in Killygordon, Donegal, for a decade before returning to Tyrone.

A milestone in Mr Breen’s life was his 100th birthday celebration in June this year, making him the second centenarian in his family.

His sister, Nellie Droogan, also lived to 100, passing away in January 2021.

Following the Requiem Mass, Mr Breen was laid to rest at Dublin Road Cemetery, leaving behind a legacy of love, faith, and generosity that will be cherished by all who knew him.