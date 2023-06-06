Fermanagh and Omagh Council appoint Chairperson and Vice Chair

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have named Councillor Thomas O’Reilly, Sinn Féin,as Council Chair and Councillor Ann-Marie Donnelly, Sinn Féin as Council Vice Chair for the incoming year.

Councillor Thomas O’Reilly who represents the Erne East said it was a personal honour to be made Chair.

Councillor O’Reilly told WeAreTyrone, “It is a personal honour and privilege to be nominated to the position of Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. I would like to express my thanks to my party colleagues who nominated me to the role for the incoming year. I look forward to working collaboratively with all Council Members in the year ahead, building on the work of the previous Council mandate and progressing a significant programme of activity to improve the lives and well-being of our residents and the district as a whole.

“I believe it is important that our Council is accessible to all residents and that we actively engage with them. I particularly look forward to engaging with the business community and highlighting the many issues this sector faces as we continue to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Cost of Living crisis. I also look forward to championing our young people who are the future of our District and I hope to have the opportunity to meet with a variety of young people during my year to hear their views and, where possible, take on board their aspirations for our District.”

Speaking at lasts nights meeting Councillor Ann-Marie Donnelly, Said she would like to thank the people who re-elected her to serve as a Councillor.

Ms Donnelly said, “I would like to thank all the people who voted for me and ensured that I could serve the people of Fermanagh and Omagh for four more year.

“It is an honour to be nominated as Vice Chair and I am looking forward to working in the role.”