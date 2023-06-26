Fermanagh and Omagh Council sickness leave remains ‘very high’

Almost 9,000 days were lost through sickness within Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in the past 12 months, according to a report.

Figures compiled by the local authority showed that on average, 12 days were missed per each employee in the 2022/2023 year.

The council has described the figures as ‘remaining very high’ and said that the issue is one which they have been attempting to address for a number of years. According to the report, more than half of staff were off at least one day due to sickness, although the overall rate is marginally better than in the previous year.

The report on the issue was brought before the council at its Policy and Resources committee meeting last week.

It stated that 346 employees had no sickness absence in the period from April 1 2022 to March 31 2023.

The council says it is attempting to manage sickness absence through a number of measures.

These include promotion of good health and well-being, regular training for line managers and supervisors and the ongoing implementation of a health and well-being risk assessment policy to support the management of stress at work.

A council official said that currently, they still do not have comparison figures from other councils in the North. Those are due to be published later this year.