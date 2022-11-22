Fifth arrest following bomb attack in Strabane area

A fifth man has been arrested by detectives from Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday evening, November 17.

The 38-year-old man was arrested today, Monday 21st November, under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station, where he remains at this time. A search was also conducted in the Coalisland area.

Four men, aged 38, 36, 36, and 28 who were previously arrested have been released following questioning.

The attempted murder investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org<http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org>