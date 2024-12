SOMETHING wickedly festive has come this way to Omagh, as production has kicked off on an occult-themed horror movie that’s putting the town’s yuletide charm to sinister use.

The project is the brainchild of ‘The Ghillie Cousins’ – filmmaker Geoff Marslett from Austin, Texas, and Omagh’s own Mark McCausland – and began filming last week in Tyrone.

While the plot and cast remain shrouded in mystery, writer-director Geoff let slip a few tantalizing details.

Advertisement

He said: “It’s still early days, so we can’t say too much about who is starring or the story, but we can confirm the film is set in Omagh.”

The filmmaker explained that the Christmas setting required capturing the town’s festive decor.

“The film takes place at Christmas, so it was vital to grab some initial shots while the town was decorated. We also couldn’t let McCann’s disappear without immortalizing it on film. A key scene in the pub had to be shot before it’s gone for good,” he said.

His enthusiasm for Omagh is evident.

“Omagh is a cinematic gem, and the early footage we captured has me thrilled. I can’t wait to share this film with the world, and most importantly, with Omagh!”

‘The Ghillie Cousins’ is the quirky moniker for Mr. Marslett and Mr. McCausland.

The Texan discovered the pair are distant relatives during his research into his Northern Irish roots.

Advertisement

Their collaboration marks a creative reunion after a string of successful projects by both.

Mr. McCausland recently penned the music and story for ‘The Spin’, a locally shot comedy that’s making waves on the festival circuit.

Mr. Marslett’s latest work, ‘Quantum Cowboys’, is a mind-bending sci-fi/live-action hybrid western starring the likes of Lily Gladstone and David Arquette.